Barclays Increases Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Price Target to $25.00

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TSE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Trinseo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Trinseo from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Trinseo from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trinseo from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.07.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE TSE opened at $27.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.39 million, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.47%.

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond bought 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,989.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,665 shares in the company, valued at $144,230.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Trinseo by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 1,099.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

(Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.