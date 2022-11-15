Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Barclays

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $232.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PANW. StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $274.33 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $216.67 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $211.67 to $228.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.64.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $161.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.93. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $140.07 and a 52-week high of $213.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.61% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total transaction of $2,700,813.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at $105,726,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,488,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 16,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.68, for a total value of $2,700,813.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 649,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,726,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $37,743,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Emfo LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

