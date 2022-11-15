Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULCC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.73.
Frontier Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.
About Frontier Group
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.
