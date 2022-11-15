Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULCC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Frontier Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Frontier Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.17.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Group

About Frontier Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 93,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Frontier Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

