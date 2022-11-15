Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Given New $10.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GANX. B. Riley downgraded Gain Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Gain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday.
Shares of GANX opened at $3.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $9.70.
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
