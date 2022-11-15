Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $13.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.30%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.