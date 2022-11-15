Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $35.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OHI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.33.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OHI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 170.0% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile



Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

See Also

