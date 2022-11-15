Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $4.62 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at $37,584,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,557,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,584,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,576,346 shares of company stock worth $13,659,474. 10.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

