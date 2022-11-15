Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MIST opened at $4.62 on Monday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Milestone Pharmaceuticals

In other news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 1,557,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares in the company, valued at $37,584,538.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert James Wills purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp bought 1,557,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $13,564,483.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,315,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,584,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,576,346 shares of company stock worth $13,659,474. 10.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

See Also

