Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Veris Residential to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Shares of VRE opened at $14.71 on Monday. Veris Residential has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average is $13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32, a PEG ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.20.

In other news, Director A. Akiva Katz acquired 75,364 shares of Veris Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,315,228.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mahbod Nia bought 79,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $916,761.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,633.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 75,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $913,411.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,306,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,315,228.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 630,791 shares of company stock worth $7,231,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veris Residential by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Veris Residential by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally- and socially-conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires, and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

