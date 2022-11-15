Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.68.

NYSE:BAC opened at $37.76 on Monday. Bank of America has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

