ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $66.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $53.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ALLETE from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ALLETE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.25.

NYSE:ALE opened at $62.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. ALLETE has a 1-year low of $47.77 and a 1-year high of $68.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 421.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ALLETE by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

