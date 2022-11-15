Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LYEL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lyell Immunopharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Lyell Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of LYEL stock opened at $4.70 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 660.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lyell Immunopharma will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of Lyell Immunopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyell Immunopharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

Featured Stories

