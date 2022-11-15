EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.57.

EQRX opened at $3.70 on Monday. EQRx has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EQRx by 804.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EQRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of EQRx by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

