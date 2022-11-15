EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $3.20 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EQRx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.57.
EQRx Stock Performance
EQRX opened at $3.70 on Monday. EQRx has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87.
Institutional Trading of EQRx
EQRx Company Profile
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
