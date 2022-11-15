OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoSec Medical Stock Performance
ONCS opened at $4.20 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoSec Medical
OncoSec Medical Company Profile
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
