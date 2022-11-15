OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Downgraded by BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on OncoSec Medical in a research note on Sunday. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

ONCS opened at $4.20 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $40.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 653.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.98% of OncoSec Medical worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

