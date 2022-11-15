Swiss National Bank Lowers Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of NIO worth $77,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NIO. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in NIO by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 96,731,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,980,518 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NIO by 2,377.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after buying an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of NIO by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,323,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after buying an additional 2,255,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIO by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,604,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,974,000 after buying an additional 2,201,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE:NIO opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 24.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. China Renaissance lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on NIO from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

About NIO

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.