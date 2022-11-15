Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 270,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $80,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,978,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $761,428,000 after acquiring an additional 739,005 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.9% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,816,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,468,896,000 after purchasing an additional 310,451 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at $56,827,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 35.5% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 409,625 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,577,000 after purchasing an additional 107,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,850,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,636,848,000 after purchasing an additional 105,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $352.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $446.46. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.99.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

