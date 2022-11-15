Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 8,405 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,015,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $29,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 280.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $215,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $85,574.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,529,386.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $85,574.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 467,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,386.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $264,189.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,901,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,405 shares of company stock worth $1,830,589. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.45. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.46.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.17.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

