Swiss National Bank Purchases 1,100 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 624,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dover were worth $75,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Dover by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dover Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DOV opened at $141.26 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average of $127.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

About Dover

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.