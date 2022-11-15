Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 508,160 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,632,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,160 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.24% of Pinterest worth $29,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.91 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $121,135.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares in the company, valued at $12,534,831.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $187,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,215 shares in the company, valued at $5,741,835.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $121,135.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 492,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,534,831.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 132,494 shares of company stock worth $3,013,022 in the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PINS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

