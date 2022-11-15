Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 13,352 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,352 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $28,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 75.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 25,369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $320,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,264.20.

AZN stock opened at $63.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.94. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

