Swiss National Bank Has $81.90 Million Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 615,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $81,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,618,508,000 after acquiring an additional 154,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,799,000 after purchasing an additional 87,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,388,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

GPC opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $183.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

