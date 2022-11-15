Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 59,299 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,299 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.15% of Align Technology worth $27,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $188.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,948.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.58 per share, with a total value of $1,998,948.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,962,920.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler bought 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.21 per share, for a total transaction of $200,770.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,863,645.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $210.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.29 and a 200 day moving average of $247.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $698.81.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $310.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.00.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Stories

