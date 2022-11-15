Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.43% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $76,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 19,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $213.48 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $236.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.50 and its 200-day moving average is $174.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 123.02% and a negative return on equity of 430.74%. The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

