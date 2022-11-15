Pictet Asset Management SA Makes New $31.06 Million Investment in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 382,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,058,000. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.85% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,542,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 467,193 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $12,133,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,469,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 69,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 44,850 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.79. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

