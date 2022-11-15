Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in General Electric were worth $29,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 3,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 29,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $85.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.78 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

