Swiss National Bank Sells 3,000 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 738,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Catalent worth $79,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter valued at about $283,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.53. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $136.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $136,115.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,659.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,356. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their target price on Catalent to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

