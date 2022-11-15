Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,566,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.44% of Amcor worth $81,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Altrius Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth $4,419,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 35.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMCR. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. Analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,115 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 1,429,959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $17,374,001.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,540,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

