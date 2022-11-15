PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $77,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 45.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the second quarter worth $379,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 39.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in PerkinElmer by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.46 and a twelve month high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.71%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $202.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.60.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

