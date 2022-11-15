Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,600 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $76,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDY stock opened at $407.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $368.16 and its 200 day moving average is $381.72. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $325.00 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.49, for a total transaction of $1,677,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,522,062.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.05, for a total transaction of $2,079,204.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,506.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

