Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 3,852 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Stryker by 287.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $218.99 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $280.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $215.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.74.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

