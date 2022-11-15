Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.26% of CorVel worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CorVel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,501,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,952,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,111,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,430 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CorVel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CorVel by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $151.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.02. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $129.19 and a 52 week high of $213.38.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $171,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,646,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,001 shares of company stock worth $989,800. 48.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

