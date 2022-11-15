Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $59.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $73.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.33%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,542,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $651,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $396,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

