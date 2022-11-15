Robert W. Baird Downgrades UserTesting (NYSE:USER) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded UserTesting from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded UserTesting from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UserTesting from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE USER opened at $7.42 on Monday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

In other UserTesting news, COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 38.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

