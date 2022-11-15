Piper Sandler Boosts Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target to $50.00

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $44.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.1% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 8.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

