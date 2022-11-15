Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance
Shares of RDY stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $65.86.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.
