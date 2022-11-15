Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of RDY stock opened at $54.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $47.88 and a 52-week high of $65.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 30.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,188.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 97.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $128,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Recommended Stories

