Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Purchases 40 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott acquired 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 373 ($4.38) per share, for a total transaction of £149.20 ($175.32).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Roger Stott acquired 51 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($176.19).
AJ Bell Trading Down 0.3 %
LON:AJB opened at GBX 364 ($4.28) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,055.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 301.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 290.45. AJ Bell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 242.80 ($2.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 433.20 ($5.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 7.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AJ Bell Company Profile
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.
