KeyCorp Raises D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $97.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company's stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for D.R. Horton's Q1 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

DHI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $81.49 on Monday. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $59.25 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.20.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.09 by ($0.42). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 34.08% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. D.R. Horton's quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D.R. Horton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369,033 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,322,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,629 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $448,286,000 after acquiring an additional 142,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,393,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after purchasing an additional 93,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

