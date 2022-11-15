Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.88) to GBX 110 ($1.29) in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Ferrexpo Price Performance

Shares of FEEXF stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

