Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 160 ($1.88) to GBX 110 ($1.29) in a report on Monday, September 26th.
Ferrexpo Price Performance
Shares of FEEXF stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.69.
About Ferrexpo
Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ferrexpo (FEEXF)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.