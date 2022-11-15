Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Price Target Raised to $96.00

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTH. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Meritage Homes from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.14.

NYSE MTH opened at $81.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 139.2% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 103.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 71.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

