Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

ELAN stock opened at $12.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.66, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $33.20.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.18 per share, for a total transaction of $303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,201,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 134,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

