Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TEVA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $9.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.99. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

