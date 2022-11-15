Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE PLX opened at $1.07 on Monday. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

