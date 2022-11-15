NVR (NYSE:NVR) Given New $5,120.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded NVR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4,900.00 target price on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,646.00.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $4,354.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4,134.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,219.46. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.94. NVR has a 52 week low of $3,576.01 and a 52 week high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,166 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,250.10, for a total value of $4,955,616.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $27,855,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,879. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 425,338.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 340,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 340,271 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NVR by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $556,546,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NVR by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its position in NVR by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 44,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in NVR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,787,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

