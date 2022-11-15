Alfen (OTC:ALFNF) Raised to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Alfen (OTC:ALFNF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on Alfen from €92.00 ($94.85) to €106.00 ($109.28) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Alfen Stock Performance

Shares of OTC ALFNF opened at $90.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.31. Alfen has a one year low of $90.50 and a one year high of $90.50.

About Alfen

Alfen N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, develops, produces, and sells products, systems, and services related to the electricity grid. The company offers smart grid solutions, including secondary transformer substations, devices for grid automation, and proprietary back-end systems for remote management and control of electricity grids, as well as micro-grids, grid connections, and supplementary offerings for the greenhouse horticulture sector, EV fast-charging hubs, and solar PV farms.

Further Reading

