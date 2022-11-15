FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShopper stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShopper, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FPAY Get Rating ) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.33% of FlexShopper worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

