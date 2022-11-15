FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.
FlexShopper Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FPAY opened at $1.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 million, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.48. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82.
Institutional Trading of FlexShopper
FlexShopper Company Profile
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for FlexShopper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShopper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.