Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.
Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance
Shares of MEG stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $79.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group
About Montrose Environmental Group
Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.
Featured Articles
