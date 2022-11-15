Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.90.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Shares of MEG stock opened at $47.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average of $39.12. Montrose Environmental Group has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $79.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

About Montrose Environmental Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,699,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,899,000 after buying an additional 519,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,718 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,848,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,395,000 after purchasing an additional 133,871 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after purchasing an additional 391,140 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.