New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
New Concept Energy Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of NYSE:GBR opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.62. New Concept Energy has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 million, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 0.63.
About New Concept Energy
