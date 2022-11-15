Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Elior Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.58) to €2.00 ($2.06) in a report on Monday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Elior Group from €6.50 ($6.70) to €4.00 ($4.12) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Elior Group from €2.50 ($2.58) to €2.20 ($2.27) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.80.

Get Elior Group alerts:

Elior Group Price Performance

ELROF stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $3.39. Elior Group has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $2.85.

About Elior Group

Elior Group SA offers contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. The company provides contract catering services to business, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. It also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industries; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, and gardening for corporate clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elior Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elior Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.