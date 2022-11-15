Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Price Target Lowered to $11.50 at DA Davidson

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Sally Beauty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Sally Beauty Price Performance

Shares of SBH opened at $12.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.64. Sally Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $411,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 146,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 52.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 12,574 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

