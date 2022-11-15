Berenberg Bank Lowers VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

VAT Group Stock Down 5.4 %

VAT Group stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $52.47.

About VAT Group

Further Reading

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

