Berenberg Bank Lowers VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
VAT Group Stock Down 5.4 %
VAT Group stock opened at $29.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.42. VAT Group has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $52.47.
About VAT Group
