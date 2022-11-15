Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teleperformance (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €410.00 ($422.68) to €360.00 ($371.13) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Teleperformance from €430.00 ($443.30) to €410.00 ($422.68) in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

Teleperformance Stock Up 5.0 %

TLPFY stock opened at $104.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.15. Teleperformance has a 52-week low of $90.46 and a 52-week high of $227.38.

Teleperformance Company Profile

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsourced customer and citizen experience management, and related services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. It offers customer and citizen care; technical support; and customer acquisition services, as well as back-office solutions and integrated services, including social media content moderation services and data labeling for automation solutions; and knowledge services in the field of analytics solutions, automated systems, and artificial intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.